WWE premium live events will continue to explore new locations in the coming months as part of the owner brand Endeavor’s global expansion strategy. As such, plans are all set to bring a grand show in Italy. WWE previously hosted house shows in the country, but a full-fledged PLE on ESPN is on the horizon, possibly during the next United Kingdom tour of the company.

WWE President Nick Khan revealed to SportsBusiness that Italy is getting a WWE Premium Live Event next year. While more details have not been announced yet, Khan implied that the show will happen in early 2026. Khan also informed that half of the PLEs scheduled for next year would be scouting new locations outside the United States.

“Almost half of our Premium Live Events take place outside of the United States now,” Khan said. “We believe WWE is a global property, we believe the results on these shows, both in terms of attendance and viewership [locally and globally], have been significant. We have seen year-over-year increases for viewership on each one.”

SportsBusiness later noted that the WWE premium live event will coincide with WWE’s weekly programming window, becoming available on Netflix in Italy. At present, Warner Bros. Discovery is WWE’s broadcast partner in the country. WWE PLEs air on Netflix internationally, while ESPN has been assigned to broadcast those shows in the US, with WWE moving away from Peacock.

Nick Khan also spoke to SportsBusiness at the 2025 IMG x RedBird Summit and said that WWE’s audience numbers on Netflix and the technical stability of the streaming platform brought A+ ratings, so far. Hence, global streaming on the platform is about to be expanded for the WWE premium live events and weekly shows.

WWE’s most recent trip to Italy occurred this March for an episode of SmackDown in Bologna. A WWE premium live event was hosted last month in the form of Clash in Paris, France. Plus, in October, WWE is heading to Australia for Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, and there are rumors that one such grand-scale show could be in the pipeline from China.

Upcoming WWE premium live event schedule at a glance

– Saturday, September 20: Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, October 11: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota