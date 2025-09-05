WWE talents are coming off a massive weekend in Paris following the Clash in Paris 2025 WWE premium live event. Heading back to the United States, this week’s episode of SmackDown at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, will be the next step for them. In the meantime, the successful outing they’ve had in Paris across multiple shows would eventually force them to plan some more major events in the city, down the road.

If the latest reports are any indication, then WWE executives are keen on exploring another trip to Paris following the resounding success of Clash in Paris this past weekend. The next time around, the plan is to bring one of the flagship “Big-Four” WWE Premium Live Events to Paris in 2027.

The never-ending energy of the Paris fans left a long-lasting impression on the top WWE executives, and the loud reactions during the live TV shows have started internal discussions about further tapping into the French market with a high-profile WWE premium live event or via one of the biggest WWE shows of the year.

This comes after WrestleVotes informed that influential figures within WWE have begun pushing for a marquee event in Paris. While nothing was said for next year, with most 2026 venues already being booked, 2027 might present an opportunity to host a WWE premium live event in Paris. Reports add that WWE could allocate a “name value” PLE to France, as they see the city as a highly enthusiastic market.

For the time being, Money in the Bank or Royal Rumble WWE premium live event is a frontrunner to be hosted in Paris in 2027, although nothing is confirmed. Initially supposed to be a filler event for Wrestlepalooza, the Clash in Paris rather turned out to be a launching pad for future international growth for WWE in the French capital.

Upcoming WWE premium live event schedule at a glance

– Saturday, September 20: Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, October 11: Crown Jewel 2025 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota