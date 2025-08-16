Builds for the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event are ongoing on WWE programming, including the August 15 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network, which provided an update on the potential title matches scheduled for the France PLE from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

There’s no current title match challenger scheduled for WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, but she was in attendance at Smackdown, last night. In a backstage segment, she was approached by Kiana James, who offered her services to the champion, which included benefits such as a custom pink World Championship. Stratton refused James’ services as she walked off.

Later that night on the show, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill were seen arguing backstage with Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, trying to bring some peace to the situation. Nia Jax appeared at the scene, and she was told by the WWE Women’s Champion to simply “bring it” if she wanted another title shot at her. While nothing was announced, it appears that WWE wants a three-way match at Clash in Paris 2025 featuring all three names.

In the men’s title picture, Drew McIntyre is seemingly gunning for the WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes at Clash in Paris 2025. On Smackdown, McIntyre said he likes Cody Rhodes, but Cody attacked him first last week, and that he was just defending himself. The champion further said he is not the bad guy in this story, but if provoked, he will take Cody’s title and become the true nightmare in the context.

In the main event of the August 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, the tag team of John Cena & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre via DQ after Logan hit Cena with a Low Blow. After the match was over, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Rhodes on the side of the commentary table to commence an angle en route to Clash in Paris 2025.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul