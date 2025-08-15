In a rare scenario, Wrestlemania 42 will be revisiting Las Vegas next year, marking two back-to-back Wrestlemania editions in the same city at the same venue. Following confirmation of the return to Vegas, WWE has also announced that ticket booking opportunities for the show will be available in just over a month.

As such, fans will be able to begin purchasing tickets for WrestleMania 42 from next month’s 24th instant. WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), announced that two-day combo tickets for the biggest event of the year will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT via Ticketmaster.com. No update is available regarding when single-day tickets will go on sale.

Additionally, WWE noted that official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through its exclusive partner, On Location, offering the WWE Universe premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Willing fans can also offer a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To apply for pre-sale opportunities for the PLE, one should visit wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration.

WWE officially confirmed Wrestlemania 42 date and location in June

As announced earlier, WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are partnering together for Wrestlemania 42, with this being the second consecutive year that Las Vegas will be getting the Showcase of Immortals in the professional wrestling genre. Several locations were rumored before the official confirmation, including WWE possibly exploring even outside countries like Saudi Arabia or the United Kingdom.

Ultimately, Wrestlemania 42 was confirmed to go down from Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally, the 2026 event was supposed to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana and official updates were also out regarding the same before the 41st edition rolled out from the Vegas venue. Later, WWE scrapped those plans and instead decided to keep the event in the same city.

As compensation, New Orleans will now host Money in the Bank 2026 and will receive a future WrestleMania. Overall, WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time that Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025, and 1993).