Irrespective of her current absence on WWE Raw, Kiana James is earning strong internal praise in the company, as the recent reports suggest. With the WWE officials reportedly being high on her, she’s expected to receive a big push once her comeback from the ongoing injury gets finalized.

PWN reports that James’ work during the ongoing rehab sessions has impressed key figures backstage, and as such, she could be optimistic of having a solid position on WWE Raw soon after she makes her way back on TV,

“Several within WWE are very high on Kiana James. Her work ethic and dedication during rehab caught the eyes of a few and I’d expect her to get a push once she returns.”

For the record, Kiana James joined the WWE NXT roster under the guidance of Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze, and she quickly made a splash with her bold attitude. Fallon Henley used to be her cohort with whom she went on to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships before jumping ship to the mainstay scene on WWE Raw, thanks to last year’s Draft.

WWE Raw: Kiana James Undergoes Enhancement Surgery Amid 2025 Hiatus

Kiana James defeated former Divas champion in WWE Raw debut match

Soon after the call-up, it was reported that WWE was going to give the young talent a major push given her brass heel persona. However, an unfortunate injury has since sidelined her, preventing her from fully showcasing her potential on TV. During her lengthy hiatus from WWE Raw that has now reached almost a year, she was rather focused on outside projects to make a name in the mainstream world.

James competed in her debut TV match on WWE Raw where she defeated Natalya Neidhart, which to date remains the best accolade of her career. However, her last match on WWE’s flagship show came on the June 17 episode, where she faced IYO SKY and Zelina Vega in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier.

Following this match, PWInsider reported in early September that James was out of action with a leg injury, contributing to her sudden disappearance from WWE Raw at the most unwanted phase. According to that report, she was slated to be out of action for “upwards of six months.” Since then, positive feedback has been received on her rehab sessions, indicating a return around the upcoming summer.