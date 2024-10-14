Kiana James joined the WWE NXT roster under the guidance of Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze, and she quickly made a splash with her bold attitude. Fallon Henley used to be her cohort with whom she went on to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships before jumping ship to the mainstay scene.

Earlier this year, Kiana James was called up to the Monday Night Raw roster during this year’s WWE Draft and she was reportedly set for a big push before anyone could expect. However, an unfortunate injury has since sidelined her, preventing her from fully showcasing her potential on TV. Given that she’s not returning anytime soon, she has utilized the time to enhance her beauty aspect.

Most recently, Kiana James shared a couple of photos of herself wearing blue lingerie on social media, confidently flaunting her new look. She added a simple caption: “Just because 💫✨” which was due to unravel the bygone breast augmentation surgery. Fans compared her previous photos from early summer to have found a significant difference.

The first two pics are of Kiana James on her birthday back in May. Since then, Kiana was removed from television with an undisclosed “injury.” I already knew what was happening. The next two pics are photos she tweeted today. Notice any BIG differences?#WWERaw | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/b3j0yMiqj6 — Crucifi❌io 盗品ドラゴン (@Crucifixio) October 11, 2024

The WWE Universe thereby flooded Kiana James’ comments section with support as they were blown away by her confidence and boldness during this time off from WWE television. Away from the squared circle, she’s trying to go mainstream as she kept herself busy by walking the runway for the couture designer behind John Cena’s outfits, a few weeks ago.

Kiana James shares new selfie pic.twitter.com/sG3L0CXS0K — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 13, 2024

Kiana James out of action on WWE TV with a leg injury

PWInsider reported in early September that Kiana James is out of action with a leg injury and that’s the reason behind her absence on WWE Raw in recent months. According to the report, she is slated to be out of action for “upwards of six months” which should appear as a big block in her mission to move in the upward direction on the red brand.

As such, Kiana James was further moved from the internal active WWE Raw roster to the miscellaneous section. This further led to the rumors of her getting released by the WWE, altogether which isn’t the case. Upon getting healed, she’s expected to re-join Monday Night Raw but there’s no confirmed update on when that happens.

