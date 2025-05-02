Upon receiving the call-up to the WWE Raw roster from NXT during the Draft 2024 shake-up process, Kiana James made a solid impression. Even her attitude and arrogant persona that she used to play on WWE NXT were promising enough to elevate her status on the main roster status if not an injury would have been a bar. Due to this, she has been missing from WWE television since June 2024.

Most recently, it has been reported that Kiana James is expected to return to WWE Raw, sooner than expected given that her medical status has improved. In an update, WrestleVotes is reporting that the promising talent is expected back on WWE TV soon. WWE Officials were always very high on her after she impressed a lot of people with her in-ring work and heel antics.

While no specific updates were given regarding her next appearance on WWE Raw, it was noted that she is either already medically cleared or very close to being cleared to compete again. Initial reports claimed that James would be sidelined for approximately six months after surgery to fix issues related to her knees. However, the timeframe has significantly exceeded fueling speculation about her status with the WWE.

Reason Kiana James Was Removed From 2024 Active WWE Raw Female Roster

Kiana James initially suspected to be missing WWE Raw for 6 months

The mystery surrounding James’ absence from WWE Raw was also addressed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider during a Q&A session a few months back. In response to a fan’s question, the reliable source addressed the prolonged absence and stated the following, “Kiana James was placed on WWE’s injured list around that time, with the belief being that she required knee surgery.”

Just before the injury, James competed in her debut TV match on WWE Raw where she defeated Natalya Neidhart, which to date remains the best accolade of her career. While no exact update regarding where she picked up the injury was available, PWInsider previously noted that she was dealing with a leg injury and that it would require “upwards of six months” for the recovery.

During the inactivity period on WWE Raw roster, James explored outside projects like she walked the ramp for renowned couture designer David Alan, who is also the stylist for 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. Plus, the social media updates also claimed that she underwent breast enhancement surgery while being away.