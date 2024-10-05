One of the emerging stars of the WWE Raw women’s roster, Kiana James has mostly been sidelined since arriving on the main roster. Most recently, things around her became more intriguing after she was removed from the active female roster of the red brand which led to speculation around her status within the company.

There have been examples of how WWE has quietly been releasing stars amid their mass “budget cuts” of years prior, possibly in an attempt to draw less negative attention. After insider reports surfaced that Kiana James was removed from the WWE Raw roster’s active section to the miscellaneous section, many were forced to speculate that she might have been quietly released from the contract.

That might not be the case as WWE has simply changed her status due to an injury situation that’s not going to allow her to show up on WWE programming, shortly. PWInsiderElite was the original source to have offered an update on Kiana James suffering a leg injury and how it would cost her months to recover from it.

Kiana James reportedly missing almost half a year due to injury reasons

In an update to the injury situation, the source stated that a severe injury was likely the cause for her move on WWE’s website and they further affirmed that cause for her removal from the active section. It was further added that their sources confirmed that Kiana James suffered a leg injury that will likely keep her sidelined upward of six months.

Upon enjoying a decent stint with NXT, Kiana James arrived on WWE Raw during the WWE Draft, this past spring. However, WWE would only utilize her for some sporadic appearances before she disappeared from TV altogether as the summer approached. She was last seen in a match last June when she lost a three-way Money in the Bank qualifying match that also involved Zelina Vega and the eventual winner IYO SKY.

No update has been offered regarding when we can expect to have Kiana James back on board on WWE Raw but a comeback in the remaining months isn’t expected. The former NXT women’s tag champ received praises from a veteran like Booker T after her main roster call-up which makes us believe that she checks all the boxes that could cultivate a major star in the future.