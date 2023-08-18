Hikaru Shida will go through her biggest title defense at AEW All In 2023 and just like her wish, Britt Baker will be a part of that match. The poster figure of the AEW Women’s Division had the chance to qualify for the AEW Women’s World Championship match during the August 16 episode of Dynamite and she didn’t disappoint Shida or her fanbase.

Now that her participation at AEW All In 2023 is confirmed, Baker is vying to have a full-circle moment at the upcoming pay-per-view event which originally had the earlier version in 2018 and laid the foundation for the creation of All Elite Wrestling.

Britt Baker was a part of the first-ever All In PPV

Reminding that event, Baker had the following tweet to offer, “All the feels and nerves wrestling to qualify for Wembley tonight. All IN was the first time I walked to the ring announced as a dentist… as ‘Dr. Britt Baker DMD.’ Winning the title at #AEWAllIn is the ultimate full circle moment. I have to be there.”

In another tweet, Baker also noted how she made an entrance to 2018 All In by wearing a dentist’s lab jacket and thought it would be the coolest thing ever to do around the squared circle. Baker couldn’t pick up the win on that night, four years ago but she certainly hopes to pull off the big win at AEW All In 2023.

All In 2018 saw Tessa Blanchard defeat Baker, Madison Rayne, and Chelsea Green in a four-way match. That independent would go on to gather independent names and bring together all Elite Wrestling under the leadership of Tony Khan in 2019. Since then, Baker has been considered one of the pillars of the AEW women’s division.

She also went on to hold the AEW Women’s World Championship from May 2021 until March 2022. At AEW All In 2023, Baker will join Saraya, Toni Storm, and the current AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida in another four-way match just like in 2018. Time will tell if she can clinch the win this time around to make history.

AEW All In 2023 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view takes place at the Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27. The confirmed matches for the PPV are given below:

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

– Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

– Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

– Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Ibushi vs. Takeshita, White, & Robinson

­­– Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Lucha Brothers

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole [Zero Hour Match]