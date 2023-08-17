AEW is likely to wrap up its pay-per-view calendar with the Full Gear 2023 edition in late November retaining the original schedule of the annual show. If the recent reports are any indications then the internal booking for the venue of the show has been done despite AEW being preoccupied with two back-to-back PPV events, namely All In and All Out in later summer.

These two PPVs are going to be hosted within a gap of just a week. In the meantime, it’s also safe to say that the wrestling promotion will be back with its annual Full Gear 2023 edition from the familiar territory of California.

Fightful Select reports that the location for Full Gear 2023 is Los Angeles with the Kia Forum slated to host the event. AEW previously previously held two episodes of AEW Dynamite at the Forum, first in May 2022, and then again in January of this year where The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle to win the AEW World Trios Titles in the finals of a Best-of-Seven series.

Significance Of Becky Lynch And Her Love For Lemons Post WWE Summerslam 2023

AEW Full Gear 2023 is scheduled for November 18

The source also revealed the date of Full Gear 2023 that falls on November 18,

“We’ve heard that fairly recently, the PPV was actually discussed for that Sunday. There were some surprised people in relation to it being on the calendar for November 19, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have a home game against the Tennessee Titans that day. In the past, AEW has avoided scheduling PPV events on Sundays, with Tony Khan noting that as an NFL owner, he didn’t want to compete against himself.”

Since November 18 will be a Saturday, AEW will have to make adjustments to the AEW Collision episode for that weekend. But the November 19 date is also being considered to avoid any sort of clash. The Dynamite episode for that week is being considered from Ontario, California while the final confirmations are yet to arrive.

AEW hasn’t yet booked any of their PPV events on a Saturday night but the norm could change for Full Gear 2023 since they would want to avoid a collision with NFL games. Time will tell whether the change will come into effect in the fall as AEW preps up for their final PPV of this calendar year.

AEW All In 2023: Multiple Matches Announced For PPV on August 16 Dynamite