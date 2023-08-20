Waiting barely within a few days, the match card for AEW All In 2023 continues to get loaded up. After multiple title matches and the main event were announced, one of the top attractions of the company, CM Punk has now been added to the show. Besides, another former WWE Superstar Rusev aka Miro will be competing in a big match, just seven days later.

As seen on this week’s episode of Collision, Samoa Joe headed to the ring, possibly to compete in a match when a masked wrestler named as the Golden Vampire attacked him, during his entrance. After laying out Joe with the GTS finisher, it became apparent that the masked man was none other than Punk who simply stated, “I accept.”

This response came after Joe challenged Punk for a match, last week. After Punk’s acceptance, it was announced that Punk and Joe will compete at AEW All In 2023 for Punk’s “Real World Championship.” It should be noted that Punk is still carrying the AEW World Title that he never lost and claiming himself to be the real world champion instead of the current champion MJF.

Summer Rae And Lana Attended Dynamite August 16 Episode To Fuel Up AEW Arrival Rumors

Joe has been involved in a feud since CM Punk defeated him in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament on the July 8 episode of Collision. Originally, the feud between Punk and Joe goes way back as they battled in Ring of Honor and across the independent wrestling circuit before joining bigger wrestling promotions. Now, they get the biggest stage of AEW All In 2023 to showcase their wrestling skills.

Just like Joe getting his wish true at the biggest UK wrestling show, Powerhouse Hobbs has also managed to agree Miro in facing him but that match will happen one week after AEW All In 2023, that’s at AEW All Out on September 3. During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Miro accepted Hobbs’ challenge after Hobbs’ match against Kevin Ku to confirm the first match between them.

AEW All In 2023: Britt Baker Wishes For Her Ultimate Full Circle Moment At PPV

AEW All In 2023 PPV Match Card

While Miro vs. Hobbs is the first match to be announced All Out, AEW All In 2023 is coming up with a loaded card from the Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27. The confirmed matches for the PPV are given below:

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

– “Real” AEW World Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

– Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

– Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

– Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

– Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Ibushi vs. Takeshita, White, & Robinson

­­– Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Lucha Brothers

– ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole [Zero Hour Match]