It appears that the AEW All In 2024 event from the United Kingdom is going to be a monumental occasion for Bryan Danielson’s in-ring career. Heading into a title match opportunity, it could be his last one given he comes up short. This stipulation in the match in an attempt to up the stakes was revealed during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson has already mentioned that 2024 will be his last year as a full-time wrestler now that his AEW contract will be up in the latter part of the. During a conversation on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan’s retirement was a matter of discussion where his wife Brie Bella expressed her doubts about him sticking to his words. But Danielson seems adamant to pull the plug should he not win the world title at AEW All In 2024.

The current number-one contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship was present on Dynamite to confront the World Champion Swerve Strickland as the duo is all set to collide at AEW All In 2024 over the title. A heated promo exchange occurred between the two where Strickland was concerned about Danielson’s health vulnerability in recent times.

After it was mentioned by Strickland that winning the title shouldn’t be the ultimate goal that he should look forward to in regard to his career at AEW All In 2024, Danielson took it to heart. Raising the stakes of their title match, he decided to call it a permanent quit in his wrestling career should he come up short, again.

During his three-year AEW tenure, Danielson has never captured the world title of the promotion despite getting several opportunities to win the belt. He earned the AEW All In 2024 title match by winning this year’s Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, five matches have been announced and all of those will be contested over championships. The current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year is given below,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D