The world of professional wrestling is uncertain which will be proven, yet again if Shane McMahon ends up working for WWE’s rival brand All Elite Wrestling. Admittedly, he caught up with the AEW president Tony Khan which further led to a fruitful meeting. In his latest confession, it was essentially noted that working with AEW could become a reality.

In a statement issued to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray FKA Bubba Rey Dudley that was read on Busted Open After Dark, Shane McMahon confirmed that he had a “great meeting” with Khan. It was noted how the two had talked about many things, and the topic was mostly about their love of professional wrestling and the “rewards and challenges” of working with family.

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to see how he evolves the business moving forward,” Shane McMahon’s statement read.

AEW Grand Slam 2024: Darby Allin Secures Championship Match At Stadium Show

Shane McMahon working with All Elite Wrestling has already been teased

There have recent speculations about Shane McMahon possibly joining the AEW roster after Jim Ross sparked the idea on his Grilling JR podcast. The veteran commentator suggested that the former WWE head honcho joining AEW would be so surprising and that it might actually happen. Ross’ co-host, Conrad Thompson further mentioned that it’s not as improbable as it seems, as a hypothetical interest has been shown.

“I Was The First Person To Ask Stephanie McMahon Out,” Reveals Old School WWE Wrestler

The Wrestling Observer then reported that there are people within AEW who would typically be informed if there was an update but they haven’t heard anything concrete, aside from what Thompson mentioned. One source said that a casual conversation went down with a former WWE star now in AEW and the key individuals in AEW weren’t aware of it.

In the current TKO regime, Shane McMahon doesn’t hold any role in the WWE and he has not appeared for the company WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Appearing for a surprise matchup against The Miz, he accidentally tore his quad and hasn’t been back on TV, since.