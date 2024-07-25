A new title has arrived on Dynamite on the TBS Network and will be defended at the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for next month. In the confirmed match for the PPV show, MJF will defend his newly-renamed AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay.

The match announcement at AEW All In 2024 came after what transpired in the opening segment of the latest bygone Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite where the AEW International Champion MJF claimed that he decided to rename the International title to the American Title. After throwing away the old title, he introduced a new belt in the ring with the American flag in full display behind him.

AEW All In 2024: New Title Match For PPV Set From Blood & Guts Match

Will Ospreay interrupted the segment and he called out MJF for cheating his way to win the International Title in the first place. He also claimed to have a meeting with Tony Khan to secure a rematch at AEW All In 2024. Ospreay then also recovered the International title from a trash can that MJF tossed it into.

Following his return to AEW programming, MJF delivered a match-of-the-year contender on Dynamite, last week against Ospreay to win the International Title in a bout that lasted for 60 minutes. Now he is set for the rematch at AEW All In 2024, next month over this brand new title.

Before this title match was announced, MJF had also offered Daniel Garcia a match at AEW All In 2024, but before he could answer the challenge, he attacked him after Ospreay’s title defense over Garcia. Since that attack, Garcia is yet to return on AEW TV as she’s selling storyline injuries.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, four matches have been announced and all of those will be contested over championships. The current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year is given below,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin