Over on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a mentor vs. disciple match was set up for the All In 2024 PPV show after Mariah May emerged to be the winner of the Women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2024 edition and as a result, secured her title match shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship held by Toni Storm.

While it was initially supposed to be a friendly bout between the two allies, May decided to change the equation by launching a vicious attack on Storm during the Owen Hart Cup celebration on the ramp. Using the ceremonial belt and the Storm’s shoe as weapons, she left Storm in a pile of blood to end last week’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW Blood And Guts 2024 Full Match Lineup Revealed On Dynamite 250th Episode

This led to a promo segment on the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite, last night where Mariah May came out dressed as Timeless Toni Storm and also got her full entrance. Answering Taz’s question about her betrayal to Storm, May responded by saying she should have done this earlier to grab the spotlight. Until last week, she had been Toni Storm, but now she can be so much more.

As the AEW Dynamite audience chanted for Storm, May noted that making Storm on her knees bleeding, crying, and screaming her name was her greatest performance. However, she will overshadow her own performance at All In where All Elite Wrestling will be turned into All About Mariah. May further made Storm’s gestures as the camera turned black and white to end the segment.

Mariah May Intends To Further Destroy What’s Left Of Toni Storm At AEW All In 2024

AEW Dynamite: MJF wins International Championship

In another major update from AEW Dynamite 250, MJF defeated Will Ospreay in a 1-Hour Match to become the new AEW International Champion. The final sequence of the match saw Ospreay re-thinking his decision of not using the Tiger Driver 91 finisher as it previously caused a storyline injury to Bryan Danielson. The hesitation caused MJF to push him into the referee to cause a distraction.

MJF ultimately hit Ospreay in the head with the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring to pick up the victory just a second before the 60-minute time limit concluded. While nothing is confirmed, we assume that MJF vs. Ospreay in an International Title rematch should be set up for the August 25 PPV show All In.