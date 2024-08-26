New championship reigns started at AEW All In 2024 that went down from the Wembley Stadium in London, England, last night. In the second match of the United Kingdom PPV, Mariah May defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of her hometown crowd.

The highly personal storyline between them came into play at the finish of the match at AEW All In 2024 which saw Storm hesitating before hitting him with the heel shoe that Storm used to turn on her back in July. This allowed the challenger to connect with a pair of knee strikes and then the Storm Zero finisher to secure the pinfall victory.

Thus, AEW All In 2024 marked the first time that the 26-year-old emerging star power, May won a gold in the AEW since she debuted for All Elite Wrestling in November 2023. Upon her arrival, she was inserted into the personal saga with Storm inspired by “All About Eve” and “Sunset Boulevard” flicks.

Then May betrayed her mentor last month after winning the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which earned her this title shot at AEW All In 2024. Heading into the PPV show, Storm had been the AEW Women’s World Champion since last November. It was her third reign with the title after defeating Jamie Hayter at the PPV show.

AEW All In 2024: Bryan Danielson becomes a new champion in the main event

Also in the main event of AEW All In 2024, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland (c) via Submission to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a Career vs. Title Match. This win ensured that Bryan continued his career in AEW as a champion in a tenure that will essentially be his final term as a full-time wrestler.

This title match at AEW All In 2024 saw Bryan’s wife Brie Garcia, their daughter Birdie, and their son Buddy sitting in the crowd, cheering for his win. A spot was also there in the match where Strickland mocked his family. Strickland’s bitter Hangman Adam Page then appeared in the audience to distract him which allowed Bryan to hit a Busaiku Knee. He eventually tapped Strickland out with the LaBell Lock.

The finishing sequence of AEW All In 2024 saw Bryan celebrating in the ring with his family and Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. This is the first time that he has won a championship in AEW as well as since 2019 when he was still with the WWE.