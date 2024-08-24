Mariah May is gearing up for the biggest match of her professional wrestling career where chances are extremely high that she will emerge victorious in front of a jam-packed Wembley Stadium. There will be friends and family members gathered cheering for her in her native land which marks the All In show a perfect place for a title match win.

Heading into All In, Mariah May has been extremely confident about defeating her mentor and the current AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. Throughout the build during this match, the two took the feud to intense heights where they would be gunning for each other’s blood and things could be extremely violent. Once the match is over, a perfect winning celebration has also been planned by the challenger.

AEW All In 2024: Spoiler On Major Surprise Appearance And A Title Change

While speaking in an interview with Shirleigh for Fightful at a media event before AEW All In, Mariah May revisited her experience of moving to America and now returning to the United Kingdom for this large-scale show. Reflecting on her global journey, she expressed her excitement about achieving a potential win over Toni Storm at the PPV.

WWE’s Mandy Rose Announced For A 2024 Wrestling Show Appearance

Mariah May excited to be part of the most-talked storyline for All In

In her comments, Mariah May mentioned her history of performing in Wales during her indie days which was referred to as “horrendous.” In opposition to those days, she is now featuring in one of the most talked-about storylines in wrestling, and it’s an incredible feeling.

It was further revealed by Mariah May that she enjoys living in Florida which calls in for a pool party celebration, possibly not donning a bikini after winning the women’s title at All In,

“So just to be back there and to be a part of AEW and to be a part of the most-talked about story in wrestling right now is just an incredible experience. I love living in America, I got a real nice little house in Florida with a pool, as I should. I’m gonna be out there with both belts, maybe no bikini.”

Mariah May already performed on this week’s Dynamite episode in Cardiff, Wales which essentially sent her back to the past when she used to wrestle in the UK indie scene. Japan’s STARDOM promotion was the next destination for her to achieve some global fame which led her to be signed by All Elite Wrestling in late 2023.