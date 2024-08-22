Mariah May started her career in All Elite Wrestling by featuring in a fan-girl storyline with her idol Toni Storm. Giving the three-time AEW Women’s World Champion all the credits behind her venture in professional wrestling, the two created a faction with Luther that helped the champion in her heel run and continue with the championship reign.

The bond lasted for several months before Mariah May won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, earning her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship on the July 10 episode of Dynamite. Just after the win, the new number-once contender for the women’s title ended up viciously attacking Storm with the belt and high heel she carried for weeks to follow.

Mariah May Claims AEW All In 2024 A “Perfect Place For Toni Storm To Die”

Mariah May blamed Toni Storm for her heel-turn in AEW

As the professional wrestling world was stunned by Mariah May’s actions toward her mentor, she spoke to Busted Open Radio about her mean move. It appeared that Storm had created a monster in her former protégé who is now hell-bent on taking away everything from her. This essentially happened after inheriting key things from Storm including all her knowledge.

“I wouldn’t be nothing without Toni Storm. She made me everything that I am today,” Mariah May said. “She gave me everything that she had: clothes, her knowledge, her time, and she made me who I am. She created this monster, and she created her own downfall. This is entirely her fault; everybody saw it coming. Everybody told her it was going to happen, even fans saw it coming. She didn’t listen.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mariah May Intends To “Take Over Women’s Wrestling” At AEW All In 2024

Moving on in the conversation, Mariah May also added that she always knew that it was going to be her who was going to turn on her mentor. Raised as a child of the global female star, it admittedly was just a matter of time before the heel-turn was going to happen.

The villainous angle and the Owen Hart Cup win created the biggest match of Mariah May’s career at AEW’s biggest PPV show of the year, All In with Toni Storm’s AEW women’s world championship hanging in the balance in front of her home country audience.