For the second consecutive year, AEW All In is heading to the United Kingdom for a Stadium Show in London, England. This time around, the array of events is getting bigger with AEW’s weekly shows also heading into an international sight and it will also mark a first-time instance for All Elite Wrestling.

As noted on the official website of All Elite Wrestling and over the social media platforms, the company will be having a dual TV taping for Dynamite and Collision on August 21 at Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. As mentioned above, the top weekly shows of AEW programming will be held for the very first time in the United Kingdom ahead of the All In 2024 edition. Tickets for these shows go on sale, next Friday at 10 AM BST via LiveNation UK, Ticketmaster UK, and AEWTix.com.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: New Matches Added To Annual PPV Card

“We are excited for the historic United Kingdom debuts of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on August 21,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan in a statement. “The event will serve as the perfect kick off to what will be an amazing week for AEW fans in the United Kingdom, culminating with AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 25.”

Saraya Cares About The “Only Door” AEW All In 2024 PPV In United Kingdom

AEW All In 2023 edition witnessed huge success in the UK

AEW All In 2024 will be the second installment of the All Elite Wrestling promotion after the inaugural edition experienced big success. Last year, it became one of the highest-attended shows in professional wrestling history with over 72,000 fans in attendance at the Wembley Stadium with a live gate of over $10 million. Following this, Tony Khan wanted to make it a yearly tradition during the Bank Holiday weekend.

UK natives like Saraya are ecstatic about participating at AEW All In 2024 in a big match. Last year, the former WWE Divas Champion got to taste a perfect homecoming as she won the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of her friends and family.

Builds for the 2024 AEW All In are also underway as the Owen Hart Foundation tournament matches have begun from this Wednesday’s Dynamite. The winners of the men’s and women’s tourney will compete in respective World Title matches at the UK PPV.