With no solid booking available for her on AEW television, it’s safe to say that Saraya will miss action from another pay-per-view, this time the Forbidden Door 2024 edition waiting by the end of this month. Given the cross-promotional nature of the show, she could have featured in a never-before-seen matchup but rather she’s putting her focus on going back to the United Kingdom for a bigger opportunity.

In the latest bygone episode of Dynamite, Saraya defeated Mariah May in a singles contest which marked the former’s first singles outing since last year’s December. May had the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm by her side while her opponent had Outcasts Zack Knight and Harley Cameron in her corner.

In the end, Saraya made May tap out with the sharpshooter chicken wing FKA the PTO submission hold to pick up a much-needed win on TV. After the match, she alongside Cameron cut a promo on May and Toni Storm, exclusively on Twitter. They mocked the pair after defeat which started with Cameron,

“What did she [Saraya] tell you? She said that she was going to beat the shit out of Mariah [May], and that’s exactly what she did! You know what? She gave her a free, televised colonoscopy!” Cameron added.

“I just thought of something. You know ‘Hot girl graps’? What about ‘hot girl taps‘?! What about Mina [Shirakawa]? You came out at the end and then what? three-on-two? So brave.”

Saraya had a stern warning message to Toni Storm

Saraya jumped in the conversation and boasted about making May tap out despite the presence of Storm at ringside. She wasn’t necessarily bothered about competing at Forbidden Door, later this month. But she made it clear about securing a big match when AEW goes back to her home country of England in August for the All In PPV from Wembley Stadium.

“Are you laughing now, Mariah? Did you think I was joking, Toni [Storm]? No, I made your little bitch tap out in the middle of the ring.” Saraya said.

“I don’t care about your little ‘make-out parties’. You should be lining up to KISS MY ARSE! Because I don’t care about your little ‘throuple’. I don’t care about care about Forbidden Door. The only door I care about is when I come and I go to Wembley Stadium.”

Last year at the first-ever edition of the All In PPV at the same venue, Saraya got the opportunity to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in a fatal-4-way match in front of her family and friends. Time will tell how she will be booked in the second installment of the international show set for late August.