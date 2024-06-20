Two former World Champions have been added to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV match during the latest episode of Dynamite that went down last night at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Both these matches will be cross-promotional bouts between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to match up with the theme of the show.

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi was announced in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinal. The match placement at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 was noted this past Wednesday’s Dynamite main event between Pac and former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for which Danielson was doing commentary.

Bryan was ecstatic with the idea of having this Dragon vs. Dragon matchup and the idea of facing Takagi in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup tourney at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. This won’t be the first time that these two will compete in a match as the two previously competed in a match at a Dragon Gate USA event back in 2010, and Bryan won that singles bout.

MJF will also be seen in action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, marking his first PPV match since dropping the AEW World Title last December to Samoa Joe. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF defeated Rush in a singles contest that marked his returning bout since December’s AEW Worlds End PPV.

After the MJF vs. Rush match, The Cage of Agony appeared on the screen and Brian Cage told MJF that Nicholas and Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks added MJF vs. Hechicero for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. Later AEW President Tony Khan officially booked the match for the dual-brand PPV show.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The updated match card for the fourth annual PPV goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

– Title for Title Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD

– Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

– NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. TBA

– MJF vs. Hechicero

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi