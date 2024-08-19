Last year, Saraya created a memorable moment for herself as well as her global fanbase in the inaugural edition of the AEW All In pay-per-view event by winning the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of her friends and family in her home turf of the United Kingdom. A year later, the popular superstar won’t perhaps make it to the main card of the show, going by the current scenario.

During the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya and Harley Cameron came out for an in-ring promo session in an entertaining segment for the fans. Cameron would hilariously interject as Saraya was running down her career in All Elite Wrestling. She highlighted the fact that she won the Women’s title at AEW All In 2023 after a long wait of a decade.

Saraya then complained about getting robbed of this year’s AEW All In when the Women’s World Champion Toni Storm came out to challenge her. Throwing the gauntlet, she offered a title shot to Saraya for Wednesday on AEW Dynamite scheduled from Cardiff, Wales. A win would certainly lead Saraya to make it to the UK PPV set for this coming weekend with the top women’s title in AEW.

Saraya is not likely going to AEW All In with the women’s world title

Saraya is seemingly determined to capitalize on this opportunity and reclaim the title that she once held but there is a strong possibility that she eventually fails to capture the championship. Since Toni Storm is already scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In against Mariah May in a top match, it’s unlikely that the match card would change, so close to the PPV.

It doesn’t also make sense to the newly turned babyface figure, Toni Storm to drop the AEW Women’s Title to Saraya whose top status has long been removed as she’s barely used in competition on TV. Thereby, it’s highly unlikely that her path to AEW All In 2024 will eventually be cleared.

As noted above, Saraya featured in a key moment of the 2023 AEW All In PPV show where she won the AEW Women’s Championship in a four-way match against Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Toni Storm. It was a career-defining moment at the Wembley Stadium as she celebrated in the ring with her family, marking her triumphant return to the wrestling scene from a neck concussion.