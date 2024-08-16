AEW All In will become a yearly tradition in All Elite Wrestling programming to ensure a confirmed stadium show. To level things up with WWE’s Wrestlemania or Saudi Arabia shows, the Tony Khan-owned brand will seemingly continue shows from bigger venues, having a large capacity to showcase its capability of drawing a larger audience.

Through a press conference, AEW All In 2025 has now been confirmed from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball on Saturday, July 12. Furthermore, “a series of events in Arlington” will also be there as part of the buildup for the upcoming show.

Reports previously claimed that another AEW stadium show was always in the pipeline for 2025 in the form of a major unnamed event potentially in the Dallas/Arlington, Texas area. This follows the company’s trend of hosting shows in large venues, such as AEW All In at London’s Wembley Stadium and events at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Tacoma Dome in Washington.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, the latest AEW stadium show in Texas would always be a comparison to the biggest event, All In until it was confirmed to be the same. AEW President Tony Khan noted this one to be the first-ever stadium show for the company in the United States despite their yearly Dynamite Grand Slam episode from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

AEW All In 2025 had other venue options around Texas

The news of the AEW All In comes just after the company’s successful partnership with the city of Arlington in the form of a residency for AEW Collision and Ring of Honor at Arlington’s Esports Stadium. This residency has been booked through August 17 to feature ROH TV tapings and the promotion’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.

At one point, the rumor mill also suggested the ESports Stadium connection could have a connection for the predicted AEW stadium show, next year which wasn’t the case. AEW also had the AT&T Stadium and Toyota Stadium to choose from in that Texas region.

Meanwhile, the venue of AEW All In 2026 has also been confirmed by Tony Khan as the show will return to the Wembley Stadium in London, England after a year’s gap.