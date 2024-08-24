Emanating from the Wembley Stadium in London, England, this weekend, AEW All In 2024 is coming with a loaded match card. Multiple championship matches have been stored for the international show that has already been compared to AEW’s version of Wrestlemania and hence this night should offer a few surprises.

One of those could come in the form of former WWE Superstar Ricochet’s appearance at AEW All In 2024. According to the current reports from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, his WWE contract recently expired, and he has thereafter signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Though specific details surrounding his appearance at AEW All In 2024 are under wraps, sources have confirmed that Ricochet is traveling to London to be in attendance for the show. No further details were revealed regarding his capacity for his AEW debut,

“Several familiar with the situation claimed that Ricochet is traveling to London for AEW All In, and was planned for the show. We haven’t learned what his planned involvement would be.”

This coming appearance at AEW All In 2024 marks a significant shift in Ricochet’s career, as he transitions to a new company after spending years in the WWE. Ricochet’s deal with AEW was reportedly facilitated by an agent which indicates that his new chapter under this new banner in professional wrestling should be a lengthy and interesting one.

In another major happening from AEW All In 2024, Mariah May is the odds-on (-1500) favorite to become the new women’s world champion of the company against the challenger (+600). The huge gap in the numbers essentially indicates that a new champion will be crowned, marking the official rise of May as a star power in All Elite Wrestling.

Also, for the second year in a row, we will witness the homecoming of a wrestler at AEW All In 2024 who will also become a new champion. Last year, it was Saraya to have captured the AEW Women’s World Championship at the stadium show although she wasn’t that successful in the long run. Time will tell if May’s future booking after the possible title win transitions her to be a marquee star on the roster.