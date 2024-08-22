As announced last week, a London Ladders Match will be there on the AEW All In 2024 match card with the trios tag titles on the line. The reigning champions The Patriarchy will be seen defending the titles against the team of House of Black, the Bang Bang Gang, and a final team that will be decided on the latest upcoming episode of Collision.

As announced on Dynamite, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta will take on Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & Lio Rush with the winner of the match heading into AEW All In 2024 to become the final entrant in the London Ladders Match.

Just a night before competing in the AEW All In 2024 zero hour show, Willow Nightingale will take on Harley Cameron on Collision while her current rival Kris Statlander will team with Stokely Hathaway in a mixed tag match against former WWE NXT UK wrestler Nina Samuels & Kid Lykos II on this week’s episode of Collision.

AEW Dynamite: Lip-Locks Help Toni Storm To Retain Title To Keep All In 2024 Match Intact

More announcements regarding AEW All In 2024 came during last night’s Dynamite episode as ex-AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam “Hangman Page” was announced to be a part of the casino gauntlet match that will determine a future shot for the world title. Page made this announcement during an interview segment with Renee Paquette.

His former friend and Dark Order member Evil Uno was also announced to be part of the gauntlet which led to Page attacking Uno with a steel chair in hand. Page was supposed to face Jeff Jarett at AEW All In 2024 amid their ongoing feud but Jarrett has now been booked in a match against Ariya Daivari on Collision.

AEW All Out 2024: Stipulated Match Announced For CMLL Women’s Title

Also in a separate interview segment on Dynamite, the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly declared themselves for the gauntlet set for AEW All In 2024 with their Conglomeration cohort Orange Cassidy who already won a three-way match to become the first entrant of the bout. This provides Cassidy with some upper hand as the match winner will be declared via the first pinfall or submission.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. Nine matches and a zero-hour match have been announced as the current card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title shot (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, Evil Uno, and Adam Page entering)

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

– AEW Tag Team Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. TBA

– FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

– Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway [AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour show]