A change in the already scheduled All In 2024 women’s title match was expected on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite after Saraya ended up receiving a sudden title shot. This came after a certain fan backlash around the IWC as the biggest female star power from the United Kingdom region was dropped off the London PPV set for this weekend.

However on AEW Dynamite, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated Saraya to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship and thereby Storm’s scheduled match with the challenger and the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner Mariah May remains intact. The two also got into a physical altercation on the show to give us a preview of things to come at All In.

Heading into AEW Dynamite, Storm gifted Saraya a title shot as the latter’s birthday present with the award that should she be able to win the title, she would be able to lock horns with Mariah May at All In and thereby perform on the show set from her home territory. However, the leader of “The Outcasts” failed to do so despite the help of her cohort.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm defeats Saraya to retain women’s title

Storm vs. Saraya on AEW Dynamite had Harley Cameron standing at ringside to give leverage to the latter. In a spot from the match, Cameron threw Storm face-first into the ring barricade as Saraya hit her up with a cannonball outside the ring. Storm came back into the match which further led Cameron to distract the referee.

However, Storm had her signature counter in store for both the Outcasts members. She ended up kissing Cameron which left her in a reeling state. Saraya accidentally put Cameron down with an elbow and this distraction further put her in a liplock from Storm. The champion soon followed up with the Storm Zero for the victory.

Her winning moments on AEW Dynamite were cut short though, thanks to Mariah May. Soon after the match was over, the challenger for the women’s title was out from behind for an attack on her with a high heel. After putting Storm down with a shot with the shoe, May cuddled with her former idol a bit to end the segment where Storm vs. May at All In was plugged in, further.