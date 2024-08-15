The long-standing rivalry between the TNT Champion Jack Perry and Darby Allin will now produce a Coffin Match at AEW All In 2024. Allin was cutting a backstage promo on Perry on the latest episode of Dynamite and he then got jumped by the champion. After taking out Allin, Perry further wanted to roll a cart over him before being stopped by security.

Perry then wanted the coffin match stipulation for their match at AEW All In 2024 which was further confirmed, later on the show. In last year’s All In, Allin competed alongside Sting in a tag team coffin match against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. AEW All In 2024 will mark the fifth coffin match for Allin in a genre where he’s still undefeated.

“I’m Going To Burn This Empire Down,” Deonna Purrazzo On Taking Over AEW Roster

Also on Dynamite, Hook was featured in a promo session and mentioned how he couldn’t see with his left eye injured by Chris Jericho. But with the remaining right eye, he was ready to fight Jericho for the FTW Title on Dynamite. Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith came out and Jericho eventually accepted the title match challenge for AEW All In 2024 with two stipulations added to it,

– If Jericho wins at AEW All In 2024, Hook will be barred from competing for the FTW title until Jericho is the champion.

– Also, a loss would mean Hook must face Big Bill on Dynamite next Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales.

AEW All In 2024: Bryan Danielson To Make History At August Stadium Show

In a three-way match on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong and thus he was declared to be the first participant in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In 2024 that will determine a future challenger for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, eight matches and zero-hour match have been announced as the current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title match (Orange Cassidy 1stparticipant)

– AEW Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang

– FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

– Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway [AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour show]