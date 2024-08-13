While staying under contract with the TNA Impact Wrestling promotion, Deonna Purrazzo was mostly clad with championship belts. Winning titles around multiple wrestling promotions, solidified her legacy in the wrestling circuit after she remained underutilized in the WWE for multiple years starting from 2018.

Upon getting released from the WWE in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo quickly won the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship on multiple occasions to become the poster figure of the Knockouts Division. She also went on to capture other titles like the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, the ROH Women’s World Championship, and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship during her three-year tenure with the brand which established her as one of the forces to be reckoned with in women’s professional wrestling.

In early 2024, Deonna Purrazzo was roped in by All Elite Wrestling and she was quickly on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Championship possessed by Toni Storm. Gunning for the title, also lined her up for a feud with another top talent of the company Thunder Rosa with whom she ended up having a series of matches on AEW’s weekly programming.

Deonna Purrazzo out to make people believe in The Virtuosa character

Many believe this feud turned out to be an underrated one due to random booking purposes and this aspect ultimately harmed Deonna Purrazzo’s strong character work. To amp things up around herself, the former multi-time champion recently cut a promo on AEW programming which essentially noted that she’s coming straight to rebuild her image.

“I don’t think we’ve formally met yet. You’ve seen what I can do inside the squared circle. But do you know what it means to be ‘The Virtuosa’? Do you? Wrestling isn’t just a sport or an art form. It’s both, and more set to a quickening pace and a staccato beat of bodies slamming into pine, bones cracking, tendons tearing,” Deonna Purrazzo stated during the promo.

“All building towards a beautiful and violent crescendo. I like what this place has forced me to become. Because here, actions have consequences. I’m going to burn this empire down from the inside out to recreate in my own image. The Age of the Virtuosa.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Upon reaching the free agency stage with TNA Wrestling by the end of 2023, Deonna Purrazzo realized that she had nothing new to achieve in that promotion and it was time for her to go through some new challenges. This career aspect led her to All Elite Wrestling as she debuted in the New Year’s episode in her hometown of New Jersey to reintroduce The Virtuosa character in front of a bigger audience.