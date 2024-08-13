Approaching the end of her wrestling career, Bryan Danielson is set for possibly his final title match opportunity at the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view show. Renowned as one of the most technically gifted athletes in the world of professional wrestling, he’s looking forward to having one final run with the AEW World Title by capturing it from the reigning champion Swerve Strickland.

Irrespective of his win at AEW All In 2024, his upcoming match promises to be a monumental one which will also mark an induction into an exclusive club at the show. While speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on the significant milestone that the former WWE Champion would achieve once he stepped foot in this major stadium show.

AEW All In 2024: Bryan Danielson to perform in four iconic venues in the world

Meltzer noted that when Danielson competes at Wembley Stadium at AEW All In 2024, he will join Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and John Tenta as the only wrestlers to have performed at the top four wrestling venues in four different parts of the world – Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome, and Arena Mexico.

It was further mentioned by the wrestling journalist that Wembley Stadium is particularly notable because there have only been two wrestling events in history including AEW All In 2024,

“Danielson, if he doesn’t get hurt before Wembley, will join only Jericho, Moxley and John Tenta as people who have worked Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome and Arena Mexico. The hard one is Wembley Stadium since there have only been two shows there in history.”

In the opening match of the July 10 Dynamite episode, Bryan Danielson defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to win the Men’s AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 with Jeff Jarrett serving as the Special Guest Enforcer. Following the win, it was confirmed that Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship will go down at AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

Following this match, Bryan opened up on an AEW Digital Exclusive and commented on the importance of this win in his career. He expressed how incredible and emotional this moment was for him despite being in a banged-up state. Highlighting the impact Owen Hart had on professional wrestling, he wanted the win to become more special by winning the AEW All In 2024 main event.