There have been speculations about the World Trios Championship match at AEW All In 2024 after no definite challengers were chosen, last week via a number-one contender’s match on AEW Collision, last week. However, on the latest episode of the Saturday night programming, the match was eventually confirmed and it wasn’t good news for the champion.

As announced on Collision, a London Ladders Match will go down for the AEW Tag Team Trios titles at AEW All In 2024. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch) will face off against The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and a third team yet to be determined. These two final tag team participants will be determined in a wildcard match that will take place on Collision next Saturday in Cardiff, Wales just a day ahead of the UK PPV.

The announcement came via interim official on AEW programming Christopher Daniels in the absence of Tony Khan who addressed Christian Cage’s constant efforts to avoid defending the trios titles. This eventually resulted in a far more difficult defense than usual. After stopping one of the teams from The House of Black and The Bang Bang Gang, a wild card team was also added to the lineup of AEW All In 2024.

Back in April on AEW Dynasty, the tag titles were unified with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship, with Bang Bang Gang capturing all six titles. Then on a July episode of Collision, the titles were separated again and both were vacated after an injury to one of the champions, the leader of Bang Bang Gang, Jay White.

En route to AEW All In 2024, on the July 20 episode of Collision, The Patriarchy won the newly split trios belts from AEW. Previously, they were reportedly set to defend against Death Triangle at the UK PPV but the match cancellation made it clear that Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo were leaving for the WWE.

Thereafter, a three-way was expected to be announced for AEW All In 2024 but the wild card tag team has now appeared to be a new addition to the lineup and the revelation will be made next Saturday night.

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, nine matches and a zero-hour match have been announced as the current card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title match

– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

– AEW Tag Team Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang

– FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

– Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway [AEW All In 2024 Zero Hour show]