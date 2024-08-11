AEW All In 2024 international show has regularly been receiving new matches on the card during the weekly shows of All Elite Wrestling on TBS and TNT Network. The latest episode of AEW Collision was no different which saw a segment between two friend-turned-foes having a face-off to get inserted into a mixed tag team matc.

It was made official during the August 10 episode of Collision that Willow Nightingale will team up with Tomohiro Ishii to take on Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in a mixed tag team match at AEW All In 2024. This came following an in-ring segment that took place, last night.

A video was shown of Willow Nightingale informing Tomohiro Ishii that she had a plan for AEW All In 2024. Lexy Nair further announced to Statlander and Hathaway in the ring that Nightingale had issued a mixed tag team challenge for the Zero Hour of the stadium show. Hathaway gave the impression that there was no way that the match could go down, but Statlander accepted the match by cutting him off.

Nightingale and Statlander have been involved in a feud since this year’s Double or Nothing, when Statlander turned on her former friend, Nightingale. On the July 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Stalander defeated Nightingale in a CMLL Women’s Championship eliminator match, meaning Statlander will also receive a future shot at Nightingale’s title after AEW All In 2024.

Meanwhile, this coming match will also mark Hathaway’s return to competition in just over a year since his last match when he teamed with Samoa Joe on ROH on HonorClub. Overall AEW All In 2024 will be the fourth time that he will participate in a match since joining AEW in 2022.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, eight matches have been announced as the current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title match

– AEW Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang

– Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway [Zero Hour]