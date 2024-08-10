AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is gearing up for his biggest title defense and he will get a warm-up match on this week’s AEW Collision. As announced on Dynamite, a non-title match against Wheeler Yuta will be reserved for him on this coming Wednesday’s Dynamite.

In an additional announcement, a world title eliminator match will also be there for him on tonight’s AEW Collision. The news was revealed during last night’s Rampage. The match will be an open challenge, with a variety of opponents being considered to show up and challenge the champion.

Britt Baker Reveals Mercedes Mone’s AEW Joining Was The Best For Her Career

On last week’s AEW Dynamite episode, Mark Briscoe and Tomohiro Ishii were replaced by former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR who will now be back on AEW Collision to take on The Outrunners. FTR and The Acclaimed came face-to-face on Dynamite and they both were trying to position themselves as the new challengers for the current champions The Young Bucks.

Darby Allin will team up with an unusual ally of Hologram to take on The Varsity Athletes’ Josh Woods & Tony Nese. Allin has won the Royal Rampage match in recent times to secure a future world championship match opportunity against Swerve Strickland.

AEW Dynamite: World Champion And Face-Off Announced For August 14 Episode

Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action while two top female superstars of the female locker room, Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa have already been announced to collide in a Texas Bullrope match on AEW Collision. Also, LFI stablemates, Rush will go one-on-one with Preston Vance in the latter’s first match since January.

AEW Collision August 10 episode match card

The August 10 episode of AEW Collision will go down from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it’s coming with the below-given match card,

– AEW World title eliminator: Swerve Strickland vs. TBA

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

– Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese)

– AEW Trios title eliminator: House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & The Gunns) with Christian Cage as special guest referee

– Hikaru Shida vs. TBA

– Rush vs. Preston Vance

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rose in a Texas bull rope match