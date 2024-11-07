AEW All In 2025 will be skipping its stomping grounds of the Wembley Stadium, next year in the summer as it heads toward Texas. As confirmed earlier, the annual show also touted the biggest in the yearly schedule of AEW will visit Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 12 for the 2025 edition.

Ticket information for AEW All In 2025 also dubbed as All In Texas has now been announced by All Elite Wrestling. On Wednesday night, it’s been confirmed that VIP packages for the pay-per-view will go on sale on November 20. Ticket presales will start on December 2, with tickets officially going on sale on December 9. For further information regarding tickets, one should visit AEWTix.com.

The AEW All in 2025 edition will be the first All In event in the United States. Back in 2018, the first edition of the PPV show took place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois but it was organized under an independent banner by the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and more.

Over the past couple of years, AEW’s biggest show of the year was brought at Wembley Stadium in London, England after AEW purchased Ring Of Honor, which owned the 2018 event. After a gap of AEW All In 2025, this PPV show will return to London in 2026.

All Elite Wrestling to return to London despite AEW All In 2025 absence

AEW will present a PPV in the UK in the form of 2025 Forbidden Door but the venue is yet to be revealed. The cancellation of AEW All In 2025 from the Wembley Stadium comes in light of AEW’s rival brand WWE possibly hosting a grand stadium show, next year as we wait for further confirmations from the professional wrestling giant.

Back in the post-media scrum of the 2024 edition of the PPV show, AEW head-honcho Tony Khan that AEW All In 2025 would be heading to Texas. The AEW President also affirmed to return to the UK but the specifics weren’t given.

The 2024 AEW All In appeared to be a massive success for All Elite Wrestling. Based on data from WrestleTix, the company distributed tickets were over 53,000. In the main event of the night, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland (c) via Submission to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a Career vs. Title Match.