Mariah May remains unstoppable in her ongoing AEW Women’s Championship reign as no one really could valiantly step up against her, to date. Since winning the belt in late August, she has gone through multiple successful title defenses against former champions and prominent names in the AEW Women’s locker room, already on pay-per-views and AEW’s weekly TV shows.

While there’s no confirmed update on who could be next in line for Mariah May, moving on from the latest bygone AEW WrestleDream PPV, it appears that the storyline could be heading toward a potential showdown between the two former besties. However, in that case, a lot of builds are yet to unfold on AEW TV.

Upon Mariah May’s request, her former best buddy from STARDOM, Mina Shirakawa has returned to All Elite Wrestling but she’s since been reluctant to accept her as an ally. This comes after the way, the current champion betrayed her former mentor, Toni Storm in the past en route to All In PPV in the United Kingdom.

Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa could be in the pipeline in AEW

As such, a discussion from Wrestling INC noted how Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa could be the next AEW Women’s World Championship match lineup,

“Shirakawa appears to have made her stance on May’s new attitude as champion clear, standing in Storm’s corner for her recent IWGP women’s title challenge in Stardom and ultimately declining to celebrate May’s treachery when asked, so there’s a strong chance she will factor into May’s title reign as an opponent or as a bystander.”

It was further asserted by the source that this match might take place at the AEW Full Gear PPV in November or at AEW Worlds End scheduled for December. There are also chances for the match to be postponed for a grand stage when AEW, NJPW, and CMLL join forces to present the first-ever Wrestle Dynasty event in January.

Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV when she defeated the former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale in what many consider her best title defense, thus far.