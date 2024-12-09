In August of this year, through a press conference, AEW All In 2025 was confirmed from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball on Saturday, July 12. Furthermore, “a series of events in Arlington” will also be there as part of the buildup for the upcoming show.

It was further confirmed that VIP packages for AEW All In 2025 would go on sale on November 20. Ticket presales would start on December 2, with tickets officially going on sale on December 9. For further information regarding tickets, one should visit AEWTix.com.

AEW Collision: International Women’s Cup Semifinal And More Set For Winter Is Coming 2025

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on All In 2025 as well, noting that pre-sales, which includes the VIP packages, had already achieved a massive financial milestone.

“All In, the big stadium show, the first time anybody in America since the 90s has attempted to do a stadium show in America, [no] other wrestling company, any alternative wrestling company has tried this. It hasn’t been tried in a long time I think probably since WCW ran the Georgia Dome I believe. I think it’s going to be a great success for us,” Khan said about AEW All In 2025. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash: TBS Title Match Announced For December 18 Episode

AEW All In 2025 official tickets go on sale on December 9

Khan further advised the fans to avoid the rush for AEW All In 2025 tickets once the actual sale begins from tonight onward. Furthermore, he was beaming with confidence with the stat that they’ve sold over a million dollars worth of tickets for the pay-per-view and those VIP packages went greatly.

The general ticket sales for AEW All In 2025 also touted to be All In: Texas have begun, this morning. In light of this, the company is hosting a Countdown To On Sale event from Globe Life Field, with the likes of Khan, Bobby Lashley, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Big Boom AJ, and Big Justice slated to appear.

In a contradictory update, tickets for AEW All In 2025 that went on pre-sale in November, haven’t moved very quickly in the early stages according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Reports from the source indicated that the number of pre-sale tickets sold so far stood somewhere in the range of 2,000 to 3,000.