Extending the Winter is Coming week, AEW Collision will also host a gimmick episode on December 14 and it will contain two important matches in the form of an International World Cup qualifier and a Continental Classic tournament bout.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Willow Nightingale defeated Serena Deeb in the semifinals and she has now moved on to the next round to face Jamie Hayter, who already earned her way into the finals earlier this week with a victory over Queen Aminata on the December 4th AEW Dynamite.

Over the past few weeks, Hayter is gaining momentums in her corner as she moved forward to the International Women’s Cup by winning the finale match set for the Wrestle Dynasty PPV show set for next month. She also won a match in the ongoing women’s division tournament on last week’s AEW Dynamite after which the lights briefly went out to tease a feud with the returning Julia Hart.

AEW’s Mina Shirakawa Gets Waffle House Date Proposal From Former WWE World Champion

Time will tell if Hart plays a role in her next match in the tourney set for AEW Collision that will determine one of the finalists for the four-way International Women’s Cup at the January 5th Wrestle Dynasty event that will feature talent from AEW, Stardom, CMLL and Ring of Honor.

AEW Collision: The Continental Classic tournament continues next week

The 2025 edition of Continental Classic will also continue as The Beast Mortos will take on reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in Blue League action. Last night, Mortos won his scheduled bout against Aaron Solo in a non-tournament match. In the opening match of AEW Collision, Darby Allin defeated Komander to earn his first three points in the Gold League while Kyle Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada to get three points in the same league.

Mercedes Mone Reportedly Receiving New Backups On AEW Programming

AEW Collision Winter is Coming 2025 episode match card

The December 14 episode of AEW Collision to continue the Winter is Coming week in All Elite Wrestling takes place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The two matches announced for next Saturday’s episode are as follows,

– International Women’s Cup qualifier finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

– Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos