In two weeks’ time, AEW Dynamite will present a Holiday-themed edition ahead of Christmas and the episode will have a championship match on the card. As such, Anna Jay’s current hot streak will continue as her pledge to become a champion persists.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the TBS Championship will be on the line in two weeks as Mercedes Mone will defend against Anna Jay on the Holiday Bash edition of the show that will take place in Washington, DC.

Two weeks ago, Jay came up short in winning the AEW Women’s World Championship held by Mariah May in a No-DQ affair, and as per the stipulation of the match, she was further denied to go after the top title until May remains the champion. In a promo session on AEW Dynamite, Jay then indicated that she was going to pursue another champion.

In a promo session, Jay made her intentions clear by calling out Mone who had no interest in the match. But Jay got physical with her to make her fuming. Mone escaped the scene but ultimately, the match was made official.

It’s interesting to note that by the time AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash presents this match Mone will surpass 200 days as a champion with ten title defenses by her name during this reign. Jay is still looking for her first AEW title while Mone won her first in the promotion during her debut match at this year’s Double of Nothing PPV show.

Mercedes Mone has also been holding the NJPW women’s Strong Championship since this past June and she will put that title belt on the line during an upcoming NJPW show set for later this month. Hazkuki will challenge Mone at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which takes place on December 15 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.

AEW Dynamite December 18 episode match card

AEW Dynamite December 18 episode takes place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC and the currently confirmed match card for the Holiday Bash edition goes as follows,

– Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Anna Jay