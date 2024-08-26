The famous Wembley Stadium has been opted to become the stomping grounds for All Elite Wrestling with AEW All In returning to the venue. But it will happen after a gap of two years from now in 2026 as the 2025 edition of Forbidden Door was further confirmed as a UK pay-per-view in the same city.

As previously hinted by reports, the AEW All In 2026 venue was first confirmed to be London’s Wembley Stadium in 2026 via a graphic during last night’s PPV broadcast. This was then followed up through a post by the venue’s X account in about half an hour.

Thus, it will mark the third such large-scale AEW All In show from Wembley Stadium after last year’s debut and this year’s return. Next year’s edition will emanate from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the first time ever. This stadium will also get its very first professional wrestling show in the process.

AEW All In 2025 expected to have 53000+ plus in attendance for the PPV

It was during the announcement of the annual pay-per-view heading to Texas that AEW President Tony Khan said that All In would return to London but he didn’t specifically mention Wembley Stadium, back then.

The 2025 AEW All In appeared to be a massive success for All Elite Wrestling. Based on data from WrestleTix, the company distributed tickets were over 53,000. In the main event of the night, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland (c) via Submission to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a Career vs. Title Match.

Alongside the confirmation of the 2026 AEW All In PPV, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was also announced to go down from London, England on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The official announcement for the co-branded PPV was made during the pre-show for All In but no confirmation was there regarding the venue of the show.

Before the official announcement came, there had been advertisements spotted around London for the promotional purpose of Forbidden Door 2025, letting people presume that it might be heading to Wembley Stadium. This will be the fourth consecutive year that AEW and NJPW will be working together for the event. Before London, they brought the show to Chicago, Toronto, and Long Island in New York.