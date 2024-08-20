There’s been a fan backlash about Saraya not getting into the match card of the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view show from her home country of England especially after being such a key part of the show, last year. It appears that AEW has its own reason to keep her sidelined from the biggest show of the year as she could be leaving the brand in the coming months.

There’s uncertainty around Saraya’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling which automatically makes her overall status uncertain with the company, as well. Sources have told Fightful Select that the former AEW Women’s Champion could be a free agent within a few months but the existing deal includes an option years that could extend her stay with AEW.

There are ongoing discussions about her future with the company but the outlet also reported that the option of extending years “have been up for debate internally,” with there being some confusion as to which party between Saraya or AEW holds the option rights to exercise. For the time being, the popular wrestler’s existing deal with the AEW could probably run through in September.

Saraya and AEW are possibly in talks about extending their existing deal

Reports further mentioned that Saraya and AEW have been in talks about extending her current deal for another year, at least which could come in the form of a new contract or the option where an extensive stay in the company could be exercised. No update is there on how far the talk has progressed and whether it’s been positive or not.

She debuted for All Elite Wrestling in the late summer of 2022 from a retirement situation due to a neck injury in December 2017. This came after she left WWE in July 2022 when her contract was not renewed. Notably, the former Divas Champion mentioned that Paul “Triple H” Levesque reached out to her following the expiration of her WWE contract and informed him that he was unaware of the info as Vince McMahon was still in charge.

Saraya then made a significant impact in AEW, capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, last year but then she lost the title to Hikaru Shida a few weeks later. Her journey was a memorable one given she was forced into retirement for nearly five years due to a serious neck injury. But the comeback solidified her legacy as one of wrestling’s most resilient competitors.