AEW All In 2026 edition was already confirmed to return to its stomping grounds in London, England, next year during the summer. Now, more details about the biggest annual show of All Elite Wrestling have arrived on the company’s part alongside the actual date. With that, it’s also confirmed that the PPV is moving back to its original late-summer timeline.

Per the official event lineup on the website of All Elite Wrestling, AEW All In will once again return at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in London, England. Further ticket information on the show is expected to be announced in the coming months. For the time being, fans can register themselves as an AEW Insider for early access pre-sale opportunities.

It was due to a series of Coldplay concerts being booked for London’s Wembley Stadium that the annual AEW All In 2025 show was moved to the United States, to Arlington, Texas, at the Globe Life Field. After the show was over last weekend, it was touted to be the biggest event in the company’s history in the North American region.

Highlights from the AEW All In 2025 Texas edition

With AEW All In becoming a staple around the United Kingdom, the 2025 edition thus turned out to be an exception. For the first two years, it emanated from the historic venue in the UK in the month of August, but due to the move to Texas, it was also preponed to July 12. “Hangman” Adam Page and Jon Moxley headlined this Texas iteration with a Texas Death Match that went down for the AEW World Championship in which Page won by making Moxley tap out of a hanging chain choke against the ropes.

In another headliner bout of AEW All In 2025, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title against “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, handing the latter’s first singles loss in her AEW career. Also, the AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated International Champion Kenny Omega to become the brand new Unified Champion.

Before next year’s AEW All In visit, All Elite Wrestling will also be in London, England for the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view that takes place at the O2 Arena on August 24, with UK-native Will Ospreay heavily promoted on the PPV poster.