“Timeless” Toni Storm continues her fourth reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion following last night’s AEW All In Texas 2025. In what was promoted as one of the triple main events of the annual pay-per-view event, the reigning world champion defeated the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone to retain her title.

Both women pulled out all the stops in this bout at AEW All In Texas 20225, which lasted for over 25 minutes. The match expectedly featured some of the surreal finishing moves from the duo before Storm cheekily outsmarted the challenger to find a way out and hand her first singles loss in her AEW career.

Mone certainly had put up a fight, kicking out after three consecutive Storm Zeroes from the champion. But Storm’s final move was unpredictable enough as she put TBS Champion on the top rope, planted a kiss on her lips, and again hit the Storm Zero from up there to secure the pin-fall win at AEW All In Texas 2025.

toni storm & mercedes moné put on an absolute classic! their chemistry is off the charts & both of them showcased why they’re in the best eras of their careers pic.twitter.com/c1awVky4d5 — Tiff 🦋 (@womenstitless) July 13, 2025

Mone had spent the last year collecting belts in and outside the AEW, to pick up the “belt collector” gimmick, heading into AEW All In Texas 2025, including AEW’s TBS Championship, the Owen Hart Foundation tournament championship won at Double or Nothing, the CMLL Women’s Championship, and the EWA Women’s Championship, alongside the unified RevPro Women’s Title that she already had in possession.

After the match at AEW All In Texas 2025, announcers mentioned that this was Mone’s first loss since her arrival in AEW last year in a singles contest. She was on the losing side in tag team matches, but it was her partners who had digested the pin losses. Recently, Mone lost the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship to AZM, but the new champion pinned Mina Shirakawa in a triple threat match to win the title.

As for the winner at AEW All In Texas 2025, Toni Storm, she is nearly 150 days into her fourth AEW Women’s World title reign, after winning the belt at AEW Grand Slam in her home-country of Australia in February upon defeating former bitter rival & current WWE NXT Superstar, Mariah May AKA Blake Monroe.

Also at AEW All In Texas 2025, Athena won the women’s Casino Gauntlet match, earning herself a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship, thus affirming a future bout against Toni Storm. With the stipulation of the Casino Gauntlet win stating that the match will be at a time and place of Athena’s choosing, Storm vs. Athena should happen at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, scheduled for August 24 at The O2 Arena in London, England.