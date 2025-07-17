After overcoming one of the top-rated superstars of the locker room, Toni Storm is now another top match-bound as seen on AEW Dynamite. An eventual match between Toni Storm and Athena is in the pipeline, and the build begins with the former facing Athena’s “minion” next week.

On the July 23 Shark Week edition of AEW Dynamite, “Timeless” Toni Storm has been advertised to compete in a non-title match against Billie Starkz, who’s been a long-time ally with Athena in Ring of Honor.

Last night on the TBS Network, Toni Storm made her first appearance on Dynamite since retaining the Women’s World Championship in a highly-anticipated matchup against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone at All In Texas, this past Sunday night. Addressing the world from the balcony at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, she was looking forward to the future.

AEW All Out 2025: Spoiler On Main Event Match Of Toronto PPV In September

Storm went through some rhymes to fill a book of limericks, before mentioning the TBS champion Mone whom she’s interested in having another dance in the ring. She thanked Mercedes for “going All In” with her, and that she was “delicious” when she ate her alive. Plus, Storm’s buffet would always open if the CEO wants to.

AEW Dynamite: Athena sends a warning to Timeless Toni Storm

The Timeless One then noted that her ti*s are pointed toward the future, which was when Ring of Honor Women’s Champion & All In Texas Casino Gauntlet winner Athena appeared on the big tron on AEW Dynamite alongside her minion, Billie Starkz. Athena teased that she could use her contract, right there in Chicago, but then also wanted to hold it before AEW heads on to London for Forbidden Door, later next month.

The “Forever champ” champion in ROH then concluded her promo on AEW Dynamite, saying that Storm wouldn’t get a happy ending the next time around because her demise is almost here.

The ROH Women’s World Champion, Athena, won the Casino Gauntlet match at All In last Saturday night to earn a future championship shot in AEW against Storm, as per her choice. On that same night, Storm successfully defended her title against Mercedes Mone at All In. Mone didn’t appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite, which rules out the chances of an immediate rematch between the two.