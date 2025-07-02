Next weekend, the biggest professional wrestling event from All Elite Wrestling, AEW All In, will emanate from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12. Following the initial announcement of the venue of the show, fans were surprised since AEW opted to leave its stomping grounds of Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom for their yearly tradition.

During his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW All In will be back in London’s Wembley Stadium in 2026. “We’re going back to Wembley next year,” Khan revealed and thereby put the rumors among the fans to rest on abandoning the London visit for the biggest PPV of the year, annually.

AEW All In 2025 shifted from Wembley due to Coldplay concert

Also, during the appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Khan explained that the reason for moving AEW All In 2025 edition from Wembley Stadium to Globe Life Field in Texas was due to the band Coldplay holding a concert on the weekend they wanted to book the show.

“And it’s going back to Wembley next year, by the way,” said Khan. “Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance…we put 81,000 fans in Wembley for AEW All In and I can’t wait to go back and do it again.”

AEW All In was trademarked by All Elite Wrestling following the purchase of Ring of Honor. After the initial success with the inaugural edition in 2022, Tony Khan brought back the event in 2023, drawing 81,000 fans at Wembley with Adam Cole vs. MJF headlining. The hometown girl Saraya had a grand homecoming moment by winning the AEW Women’s World Championship that year.

AEW All In 2024 was also hosted at Wembley, with Swerve Strickland losing the AEW World title to Bryan Danielson in a title vs. career match. After announcing this year’s installment from Texas, AEW previously announced that All In would be returning to Wembley Stadium in 2026, but they didn’t mention a specific date.

As for AEW All In 2025, many believe the potential headliner match will feature Toni Storm defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Mone, while Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Hangman Page.