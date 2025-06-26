Just ten days ahead of the most important match of her AEW career, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Title on AEW Dynamite, next week. The impromptu match setup was done after a physical confrontation with current rival Toni Storm and her ally, Mina Shirakawa.

During the opening segment of the June 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, Mone delivered a gruesome assault on Storm. She dragged the AEW Women’s World Champion through the backstage area before bringing her onto the entrance ramp. Moné taunted the nearly unconscious champion for a bit before attempting a Statement Maker on her.

Storm tried to block the submission statement with her best efforts before Shirakawa made her entrance on AEW Dynamite to force Mone to break up the hold. Referees also emptied into the ramp, trying to separate Mone and Shirakawa as they were about to create further chaos, continuing the tense relationship between the two of them amid Mone’s upcoming world title match at All In.

Later in the evening, the announcement came that on the upcoming July 2 episode of AEW Dynamite: 300, Mercedes Moné will defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa. An on-screen graphic was shown while the match was further confirmed by AEW’s commentary team and on social media posts.

As mentioned above, this match on AEW Dynamite comes just days before Mone goes to war with “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12. As of writing, Mone has held the TBS Championship for 396 days, winning the belt from Willow Nightingale in her first match with AEW at last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She defended her title seventeen times during the reign against the likes of Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Stephanie Vaquer, amongst others.

AEW Dynamite July 2 episode match card

Airing its first episode in 2019, AEW Dynamite will deliver the 300th installment next Wednesday, July 2nd, at the Toyota Arena, in Ontario, California, the same venue that will also host the 100th episode of Collision. The currently confirmed match card for the TBS Network show on Wednesday night goes as follows,

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Mina Shirakawa

– All In Casino Gauntlet qualifying match: MJF vs. TBA