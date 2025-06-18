It’s been quite some time since Mercedes Mone has been single after calling it a quit with her ex-husband, last year. Now, she’s confirmed to be dating fellow AEW wrestler, The Beast Mortos. The AEW TBS Champion took to social media to confirm the relationship after online reports went viral about her personal life, based on an Instagram story, earlier in the week.

It was Mortos who posted a photo with Mercedes Mone on his Instagram story, where he wrote: “En tus brazos encuentro paz,” which translates to: “In your arms I find peace.” In the background of the story, the song “El amor de su vida,” was playing, which translates to: “The love of his life.”

TMZ later picked up the story and confirmed the status of the duo from Mercedes Mone, herself. Speaking to the outlet, the top female AEW wrestler described the romance as “a real beauty and the beast situation.” The confirmation comes as a follow-up to fans noticing Mone’s positive comments about Mortos in recent weeks.

“That Was One Thing I Wanted To Do In AEW,” Reveals Maria Kanellis

Mercedes Mone has confirmed to TMZ that she and fellow AEW star The Beast Mortos are in a relationship ❤️ She called it "a real beauty and the beast situation" pic.twitter.com/xYSY8uoBbu — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 17, 2025

Mercedes Mone had been separated from husband for almost five years

The latest relationship of Mercedes Mone’s life comes almost a year after Mercedes Mone filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sarath Ton, ending eight years of marriage. She had previously revealed that the two had been separated since December 2020, maintaining distance, but there were no hard feelings. The paperwork for divorce was filed only last year.

“After a long, long time, I’ll be finally signing my divorce papers. And I’m excited, happy and for me I’m just ready to be free… of not being afraid. Sarath, my ex-husband now, we had such a great relationship, and he’s such an amazing, incredible guy, that I’m so thankful for, he’s another person that changed and saved my life,” Mercedes Mone previously spoke up about her divorce.

While working in the WWE, the formerly known Sasha Banks got to know Ton AKA Mikaze, who briefly performed inside the squared circle before eventually becoming a costume designer in the WWE. The news of him dating Mercedes Mone was out on the internet a decade ago, before the two got married to each other in 2016 in a private ceremony.