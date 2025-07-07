The president of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, has already touted AEW All In Texas 2025 to be the biggest professional wrestling event to be conducted under the promotion’s banner. Despite leaving its stomping grounds in the United Kingdom, the annual pay-per-view is indeed being set up to create some records if the ongoing numbers are any indication.

AEW All In Texas 2025 will eventually become the most attended North American show to date in the history of All Elite Wrestling, this coming Saturday. WrestleTix reported that PPV has already surpassed 20,000 tickets distributed, which is a major milestone for the promotion inside the United States. They have previously hosted a bigger crowd, but that was in the UK region.

Beyond the crowd capacity, the financial numbers turn out to be equally impressive, as AEW All In Texas 2025 is well on its way to generating nearly $3 million in gate revenue. This is going to be a record-setting number, leading the way for AEW to pick up some more momentum, especially after the company has plans to expand its shows into larger venues.

The impressive numbers come irrespective of the fact that WWE is counter-programming AEW All In Texas by hosting their weekend shows in Atlanta. During an interview with WFAA, AEW President Tony Khan was asked to provide his reaction to WWE’s spree of events during the same weekend, especially with Saturday Night’s Main Event (featuring Goldberg’s retirement match) and NXT Great American Bash on the same day of the PPV.

“Well I think we’re gonna put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that’s a lot of fun. So we’re gonna have a great show next Saturday afternoon. We’re very focused on what AEW is doing, and the AEW fans, and I think that’s served us really well,” Khan said, promising things on delivering an unforgettable night through AEW All In Texas.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne)

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match