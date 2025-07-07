Since arriving at All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has become the standard benchmark in women’s professional wrestling. Under the Belt Collector gimmick, she has been the reigning champion across different promotions, including the independent circuit. The AEW TBS Champion is hell-bent on retaining the ultimate belt collector’s shtick, and thus, she wants to capture another belt in women’s wrestling.

For the time being, we could spot Mercedes Mone carrying six titles on AEW programming, but that didn’t contain her hunger. Rather, she has her eyes set on another prize, another title from the indie scene. This past weekend, AEW’s Kris Statlander competed in the Pro Wrestling EVE Mean Grrrls event in London and captured new gold in the process by defeating Anita Vaughan to become the new EVE International Champion.

This win marked the first time that the former AEW TBS Champion has had any gold wrapped around her waist. Not only was this the first title that Statlander has won in Pro Wrestling EVE, but she is also the first American to have held the belt. Now, Mercedes Mone is looking forward to becoming the second one to win that belt.

Riding high with her 1-year-long TBS Championship reign, The CEO refused has quickly turned her attention to the new champion and refused her to give a breather. She rather posted wide-eyed emoji faces on X following Statlander’s victory. This appeared to be a warning from Mercedes Mone as Statlander’s days as champion could be numbered. Statlander also replied, “Get away from me” on the post.

Get away from me — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) July 5, 2025

Mercedes Mone coming after women’s world title at All In Texas

Winning the TBS Title at last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, Mercedes Mone has already spent more than a year with the championship belt. At the upcoming All In Texas PPV show, she will come after the AEW Women’s World Championship, held by Toni Storm. It’s worth noting that she also keeps her winning streak intact in the AEW.

If Mercedes Mone does win at AEW All In: Texas on July 12, then she will add the seventh title around her waist in the form of the AEW Women’s World Championship. As of this writing, the Mone train consists of the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (clubbed with Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship), the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner Championship, the EWA Women’s Championship, and the CMLL World Women’s Championship.