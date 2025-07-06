Fans of All Elite Wrestling are all amped up about the biggest match in the history of the women’s division at AEW All In Texas 2025. Set for next weekend, this match will be contested over the AEW Women’s World Championship with the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone challenging the reigning world champion, Toni Storm, making this one of the contenders for the main event slot, as well.

However, this match wasn’t the original match planned for AEW All In Texas 2025, as Mercedes Mone was keen to face ROH Women’s Champion Athena, instead. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people close to Mone also stated that she was open to losing to Athena to build up a rematch from the 2025 edition of the Owen Hart Cup.

AEW All In Texas 2025 Touted To Be “The Greatest Show In AEW History”

Storm could have then been placed in a rematch against Mariah May, but that plan went out the window after the latter jumped ship to WWE. A match between Toni Storm and Mone was then finalized for AEW All In Texas 2025, and it didn’t make sense for Mone to lose to Athena at the Owen Hart Tournament.

As such, Mone’s undefeated streak in AEW was directly influenced by the creative plans for the AEW All IN Texas 2025 show,

“Those close to Mercedes Monè say she was willing to lose to Athena to build a rematch at AEW All In Texas. But when the Toni Storm vs. Mone match was decided upon, it made no sense for her to lose that match and not win the Owen Hart tournament.”

Toni Storm Hated “Horrible Ordeal” Of Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution 2025

Mone facing Storm does turn out to be one of the most highly anticipated matches on the AEW All In Texas 2025 match card. Irrespective of the star power involved in the match, many of the fans still feel that Mariah May facing Toni Storm on the show would’ve been great. In that case, their storyline wouldn’t need to hurriedly end at AEW Grand Slam in February in a Hollywood Ending Match.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match