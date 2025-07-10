The first two spots for the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In Texas 2025 are now set following the latest episode of Dynamite. Megan Bayne is the one to have earned the guaranteed slot in the women’s division match at Saturday’s event, as she’ll enter the bout as the second competitor.

On the July 9 episode of Dynamite, Bayne was part of a four-way qualifier for this gauntlet set for AEW All In Texas 2025 that included Queen Aminata, Thekla, and Tay Melo. After picking up the victory by hitting Aminata with a running power bomb, Bayne has secured her spot in the melee set for this weekend.

Former TBS Champion Kris Statlander will be the first entrant in this Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas 2025 from the women’s side, as she ended up winning a four-way against Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena on the June 25 episode of Dynamite.

In the latest qualifier for AEW All In Texas 2025 that went down last night, Thekla started the match by taking out both Bayne and Melo with a crossbody to the outside, with Aminata pouncing on the “Toxic Spider.” Thekla and Aminata continued the fight in the ring before Bayne and Melo re-entered the fold.

The closing segment of the bout saw Thekla attempting a roll-up pin on Aminata for a near-fall. But then, Penelope Ford and Anna Jay came out to corner, Bayne and Melo, respectively, causing a chaotic scene outside the ring. This allowed Bayne to take advantage of the situation as she delivered a powerbomb to Aminata for the winning cover. To secure the win as well as the opportunity to go into AEW All In Texas 2025.

After the win, Thekla was interviewed by Renee Paquette, reminding that she still remains undefeated in the WWE despite being on the losing side in that match last night, and whether she still had chances to enter the Gauntlet match this weekend at AEW All In Texas 2025. But before the newest AEW roster member could answer, Aminata came from behind and attacked her, bringing an abrupt end to the interview.