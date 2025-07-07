Fans of All Elite Wrestling are hyped up about what could be the biggest match in the history of the women’s division at AEW All In Texas 2025. Set for this weekend, this match will be contested over the AEW Women’s World Championship with Mercedes Mone challenging the reigning champion, Toni Storm. If previous reports are to be believed, then Mariah May’s AEW exit forced AEW to set up this match.

Mone is already covered with belts in TV appearances as she has titles from CMLL, RevPro, and EWA to go with her AEW TBS Championship. She would further be looking to Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship in her collection when she dances with the Timeless one at AEW All In Texas 2025.

Elsewhere at the PPV, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will be merging their AEW International and Continental Championships to form the new AEW Unified Championship in a “Winner Takes All” match.

The latest updates from Fightful Select brought some contradictory information as the outlet has confirmed that both the top Champion vs. Champion matches at AEW All In Texas 2025 were long-planned for the show. For the AEW Unified Championship match, this one has been in the works since before Omega returned to the AEW at Worlds End in December 2024. The idea also pitched him to become AEW International Champion by the time he would be positioned to face Okada.

As for Moné and Storm, this match has always been the working plan for AEW All In Texas 2025 since the first few months of 2025, despite Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noting that the original plan for Storm was to be involved in a match with Mariah May in some capacity.

Possibly, the Hollywood Ending match between the two at Revolution would be positioned at AEW All In Texas 2025, but that was scrapped once AEW knew May was leaving for WWE, as per WON. However, Fightful scrapped those rumors by stating Mone vs. Storm was always the plan, even with Mone being open to losing to ROH Women’s World Champion Athena during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Annual PPV To Set New Record In New Venue

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne)

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match